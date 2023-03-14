Bethany Hamilton Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Family Surf Video: 'Life Is a Gift'

Bethany Hamilton is adding to her family!

The surfer mom, 33, shared a video on Instagram Monday where she's enjoying time surfing with husband Adam Dirks, writing, "We've got SIX of us on board!!! 🤰🏼🥳🏄🏼‍♀️🤗☀️" in her caption.

In a lengthy caption, Hamilton — who is already mom to sons Micah, 2, Wesley, 4, and Tobias, 7 — shared her excitement to welcome her fourth baby this summer.

"Adam and I, and our whole fam, are so excited to be growing our family! I believe that life is a gift, and each and every life has value."

"8 years in to motherhood, I've realized that I value my children more than I value 'my' time. I value my family more than I value other things like certain types of wealth or success," continued the mom, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 and was the subject of the 2011 movie Soul Surfer.

"I believe a joy-filled family is wealth, and to know God, that is the most beautiful and precious wealth of all," she shared. "We can pursue so many things in life, but what if we pursued what is right in front of us: the beautiful blessing that is family?!"

"To those of you that know this blessing, I hope you are reminded and encouraged to fully embrace your gifts too. Adam and I are overjoyed and looking forward to welcoming our little bundle of joy this summer!" concluded Hamilton.