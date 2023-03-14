Bethany Hamilton Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Family Surf Video: 'Life Is a Gift'

Bethany Hamilton will become a mom of four this summer, she revealed on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 04:12 PM
Bethany Hamilton Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Surf Reveal: 'Life Is a Gift'
Bethany Hamilton and family. Photo: Bethany Hamilton/Instagram

Bethany Hamilton is adding to her family!

The surfer mom, 33, shared a video on Instagram Monday where she's enjoying time surfing with husband Adam Dirks, writing, "We've got SIX of us on board!!! 🤰🏼🥳🏄🏼‍♀️🤗☀️" in her caption.

In a lengthy caption, Hamilton — who is already mom to sons Micah, 2, Wesley, 4, and Tobias, 7 — shared her excitement to welcome her fourth baby this summer.

"Adam and I, and our whole fam, are so excited to be growing our family! I believe that life is a gift, and each and every life has value."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"8 years in to motherhood, I've realized that I value my children more than I value 'my' time. I value my family more than I value other things like certain types of wealth or success," continued the mom, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 and was the subject of the 2011 movie Soul Surfer.

"I believe a joy-filled family is wealth, and to know God, that is the most beautiful and precious wealth of all," she shared. "We can pursue so many things in life, but what if we pursued what is right in front of us: the beautiful blessing that is family?!"

"To those of you that know this blessing, I hope you are reminded and encouraged to fully embrace your gifts too. Adam and I are overjoyed and looking forward to welcoming our little bundle of joy this summer!" concluded Hamilton.

Related Articles
Hunter McGrady baby daughter Ava
Model Hunter McGrady Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Meaningful Name: 'I Could Stare at You Forever'
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and All 3 of Their Kids in Adorable Family Photo
Raiven Adams
'Alaskan Bush People' 's Raiven Adams Poses with Sons River and Cove: 'My Whole World'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Michael Buble Family
Michael Bublé's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
bethany hamilton
Surfer Bethany Hamilton Speaks Out Against Policy Allowing Transgender Athletes in Female Category
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Who Is Brody Jenner's Girlfriend? All About Tia Blanco
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Luca, Banks & Mae shot at their home in Beverly Hill, Los Angele
Hilary Duff's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnr50jNunOo/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Meghan McCain/Instagram
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain - 4th of July
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols baby
'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie
Tamera Mowry family
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClADsNJvn27/ jessetyler Verified Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four. My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands. GO EMPIRES! @takemeoutbway Edited · 1h
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Baby Boy – See His Adorable First Pics!
Bethany Hamilton
Surfer Bethany Hamilton Hopes to Show Kids How to 'Work Through' Their Fears in New Book