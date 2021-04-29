Bethany Hamilton on Making 'Mom Life' Work with One Arm: 'Just Gotta Keep Moving Forward'

Bethany Hamilton is opening up about adapting to the daily tasks of motherhood with one arm.

The surfer, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 and was the subject of the 2011 movie Soul Surfer, shared a candid post on Instagram in which she discussed how she navigates "mom life" as an amputee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Hamilton raises her third son, Micah, whom she welcomed with husband Adam Dirks in February, the athlete explains that the "tricks and adaptations are getting better with each child."

"When they are this young and have the wobbly head and need constant attention, nursing, diaper changes, tummy soothing, lots of sleep and of course smiles, kisses and more," she shares. "I use my feet to help with diaper changing, lots of pillows with nursing, a baby carrier all throughout the day and tricky styles of holding to keep baby's head up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Hamilton admits that some tasks can "get frustrating," she says she reminds herself to "keep moving forward, have lil breaks and keep it positive!"

"Plus I remember I've done it before. And as a family we make it work!" she adds.

"Loving our lil Micah and looking forward to more life with him! Cheering on all you mommas out there grinding, loving and doing your best!" Hamilton concludes the post.

Earlier this month, the surfer spoke out on Instagram about the challenges of motherhood and learning to find balance in her life.

RELATED VIDEO: Mommy's Little Surfer! Pregnant Bethany Hamilton Takes Her 2-Year-Old Son to Hang 10

"Mom life. Not always smiles. The balance. The ups and downs. The the most beautiful gift but also so incredibly challenging...Sleep deprivation. They cry. They stretch us mentally and emotionally. I cry. But then they smile and coo and nurse sweetly," she wrote.

"Thankful for this life and the beauty of motherhood. Thankful for my family, friends, my husband and boys," she added. "Grateful to God to have this beautiful challenge and joy."

Back in February, Hamilton announced that she welcomed her third child on Valentine's Day: Sunday, Feb. 14. Dirks shared the "big news" in a YouTube video, telling fans that Hamilton and the newborn were resting and their other boys — sons Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 3 — were both "excited."