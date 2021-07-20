"I had low expectations and not much of a goal but just have some fun and enjoy surfing," Bethany Hamilton wrote on Instagram

Bethany Hamilton Goes on 'Rad' First Surf Trip Since Welcoming Baby No. 3: 'Mama Still Got It'

Bethany Hamilton is back on her board!

On Monday, the 31-year-old surfer shared on Instagram that she recently went on her first surf trip since welcoming her third son Micah with husband Adam Dirks back in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hamilton, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 and was the subject of the 2011 movie Soul Surfer, says she feels "thankful" to be back in the water, adding that she had "fun times" at the BSR Surf Resort in Texas.

"It feels soooooo good to be surfing! 🥲😃🥳 We just had a rad mini 1st surf trip after birthing my third son Micah! Great times with great people!" Hamilton writes alongside an impressive video of her riding the waves. "It's been hard to get in the water much and even the gym. So I'm just thankful for any fun I can get in the waves! Mama still got it 😆 I had low expectations and not much of a goal but just have some fun and enjoy surfing!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete adds that she was also "trying out some new boards & swapping out different fins" during her trip.

Hamilton announced that she welcomed her third child on Valentine's Day: Sunday, Feb. 14.

Dirks shared the "big news" in a YouTube video, telling fans that Hamilton and the newborn were resting and their other boys — sons Tobias, 6, and Wesley, 3 — were both "excited."

Back in April, Hamilton opened up on Instagram about adapting to the daily tasks of motherhood with one arm. As she raises her third son, Micah, the athlete explained that the "tricks and adaptations are getting better with each child."

RELATED VIDEO: Mommy's Little Surfer! Pregnant Bethany Hamilton Takes Her 2-Year-Old Son to Hang 10

"When they are this young and have the wobbly head and need constant attention, nursing, diaper changes, tummy soothing, lots of sleep and of course smiles, kisses and more," she said. "I use my feet to help with diaper changing, lots of pillows with nursing, a baby carrier all throughout the day and tricky styles of holding to keep baby's head up."

While Hamilton admitted that some tasks can "get frustrating," she said she reminds herself to "keep moving forward, have lil breaks and keep it positive!"

"Plus I remember I've done it before. And as a family we make it work!" she added.