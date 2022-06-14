Beth Behrs and Husband Michael Gladis Welcome First Baby, Daughter Emma George: 'Overjoyed'
Beth Behrs is a mom!
The 2 Broke Girls actress, 36, and husband Michael Gladis welcomed their first baby together, daughter Emma George Gladis, they announced on social media Monday.
Behrs shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple holding their daughter's hand.
"Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!👶🏼," Behrs wrote.
Gladis, who is best known for his work on Mad Men, shared the same photo and caption on Twitter.
Several of Behr's famous friends congratulated her in the comments of her post.
"Amazing and incredible news! You will both be the wonderful parents!I'm so excited for you❤️," wrote Kristin Davis, while Jamie Lynn Sigler replied, "Beth I'm so happy for you !!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️"
Added Eva Amurri, "Heart bursting for you guys!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Behr and Gladis tied the knot in 2018. Prior to their nuptials, the couple was engaged for two years and dated for six.