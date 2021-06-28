Cardi B Is Pregnant! Rapper Reveals She's Expecting Second Child During BET Awards Performance

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The rapper revealed she and husband Offset are expecting Baby No. 2 together during the Migos' performance on Sunday night's show

Cardi B has been hiding quite the secret - she's pregnant!

The rapper revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S--." Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

Cardi B BET Awards Cardi B

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

"Cardi B and Offset, giving us life - literally," host Taraji P. Henson joked when the show returned from commercial following the news break.

Cardi announced her previous pregnancy during a live television appearance as well, revealing the news while performing on Saturday Night Live in August 2018.

Migos was nominated for best group at the BETs, while Cardi has already won video of the year for "W.A.P." and is up for three more awards at Sunday's show.

BET Arrivals - MIGOs Migos | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty