Cardi B Is Pregnant! Rapper Reveals She's Expecting Second Child During BET Awards Performance
The rapper revealed she and husband Offset are expecting Baby No. 2 together during the Migos' performance on Sunday night's show
Cardi B has been hiding quite the secret - she's pregnant!
The rapper revealed the news while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S--." Appearing on stage in a black bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.
The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.
"Cardi B and Offset, giving us life - literally," host Taraji P. Henson joked when the show returned from commercial following the news break.
RELATED: Taraji P. Henson on Honoring Black Women at This Year's BET Awards: 'I Love to Uplift Women'
"#2! ♥️" Cardi B, 28, captioned an Instagram photo announcing the happy news that went live simultaneously with the performance. She and Offset were married in September 2017. Though the couple have had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, they had reconcilied by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine's Day.
Cardi announced her previous pregnancy during a live television appearance as well, revealing the news while performing on Saturday Night Live in August 2018.
Migos was nominated for best group at the BETs, while Cardi has already won video of the year for "W.A.P." and is up for three more awards at Sunday's show.
The 2021 BET Awards are airing live at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Viewers without a cable subscription can tune in to watch BET on certain packages with several streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo.