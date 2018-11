“We pretty much try ANYTHING until it works while traveling! From coloring dinosaurs or drawing our family to iPads and walking up and down the airplane aisles. We’ll play ‘I Spy’ or snack – A LOT – or meet new people who keep us entertained. We do it all! Also, trying to save nap time until we hit the road is key. And sometimes, even after all that, they’re still not entertained! Welcome to parenting. At that point, you just hope for the best and count all the small victories as a win!”

Lauren Akins and her husband Thomas Rhett are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 2, and Ada James, 15 months. Lauren is raising money and awareness for the Love One foundation, most recently raising more than $300,000 for her birthday to support its mission of supporting children in Uganda, Willa’s birth country.