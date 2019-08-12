5 Vital Parenting Tips All New Dads Should Know

Image zoom

After his wife suggested that he stay home to take care of the kids instead of going back to the job he absolutely loathed, Glen Henry did not expect to be crying in front of his bathroom mirror after just one week of full-time dad duty. The stress and isolation he felt from being a new stay-at-home parent overwhelmed him, until he saw an opportunity to learn from his experience and grow as a father.

The now-dad of four runs a YouTube channel, with over 183,000 subscribers, called Beleaf In Fatherhood, where he dispels stay-at-home parenting myths and documents his parenting journey through videos including What I Learned From My Kids’ Frustration and Kids Explain Why Men Struggle With Vulnerability.

In October 2017, Henry gave a TEDxMidAtlantic talk, which amassed over 1.2 million views, to share how his experience as a stay-at-home father gave him crucial insights that he believes are the key to raising happy, healthy, thoughtful children, while also keeping yourself sane and thriving as a parent. Since then, in addition to writing his own children’s book, The Chocolate Babies in It’s Bedtime Now, Henry has helped launched Johnson’s® Tub Talks in partnership with the parenting app Peanut, to bring together childcare experts and thought leaders in the parenting space.

If you’re about to embark on a new chapter as a father, take a big breath and review these five important pieces of advice Henry has gained from the grueling, exhausting, enlightening and precious role as a stay-at-home dad: