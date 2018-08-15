The One Diaper Bag That Is So Not a Diaper Bag I Rely On When I Need to Feel Normal

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way.

Since having a child 15 months ago, my life hasn’t changed too dramatically. He sleeps well, so I’m not dragging myself out of bed at 5:00 a.m.; he loves food, so taking him out to restaurants has been fairly painless; and it’s not like I was raging on Friday nights anyway, so staying in to watch Set It Up again isn’t too much of a burden. But the one thing that I just can’t seem to adjust to is how much stuff I’m toting around at all times. That’s not to say I don’t love my diaper bag (it’s this one) – I do! It’s amazing! However, sometimes you want to leave the house without 16 metric tons of Melissa & Doug on your back. And that’s when this Seraphine clutch comes in.

The crossbody bag, from Kate Middleton-fave label Seraphine, looks from a distance just like any other purse you’d wear out of the house – the faux leather is extremely wipe-down-able but doesn’t look it at all. When you unsnap it, it unfolds into a full-size changing pad, with pocket “wings” that can hold wipes and a diaper or two, plus a zipper pouch that’s a good size for keys, the essential cards, a lipstick and hair ties, plus some plastic keys or a pouch of food if it seems like the child might need meltdown distraction material. It’s the easiest way to go out to eat and feel like nothing has changed … that is, until I realize that my entire dinner conversation is comprised of talking about doggies and what they say.

Buy It! Seraphine crossbody clutch, $75; seraphine.com