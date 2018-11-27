The One Baby Activity Gym I Tell All My Friends to Register For (So Someone Else Can Buy It for Them)

Courtesy Lovevery

When registering for my first baby, I searched high and low for the most neutral activity gym I could find, but it still had pops of neon and played grating music. My baby loved it, but I wished for something that felt a little more “elevated” that was going to take up so much space on my apartment floor. As it turns out, though, babies don’t give a crap about “elevated” – they just want fun, engaging and a little noisy.

A few months into Josh’s residency in my home, though, someone offered me the chance to try this fancy new play gym that a ton of celebrities loved (among its fans: Hillary Scott, Ayesha Curry and Jordin Sparks). I immediately loved the high-quality toys, eye-catching but chic colors and sturdy construction; Josh loved pulling himself up on the wooden bars and finding hidden toys in the little “pockets.” The brand has a lot of claims about all its educational properties and it’s won a bunch of parenting and design awards, so I know I’m not alone in thinking it’s a winner for more than just that “elevated” aesthetic for which I was searching.

So when friends ask me for registry advice, I enthusiastically recommend the Play Gym and a wipe-down-able diaper changing pad. They’re pricey enough that they feel like a “special” present for aunts and grandmas to splurge on; they’re practical enough that you’ll really be happy you have them in your life; and they look nice enough in a room that they won’t have you wondering who this little invader is and what did they do to your house. And now that it’s on Amazon, it can get to your house in a minute.

