These Are the 6 Best Disposable Face Masks for Kids, According to Parents and Teachers on Amazon

Dr. Talbot's kids masks are one of the most highly recommended for younger children. The brand recommends them for ages six through 12, but many shoppers say they're just right for kids as little as three years old. (The brand also makes a pack designed for 2 to 5 year olds.) Parents rave that the masks are "very comfortable, durable, and attractive," and that their kids "don't complain" about wearing them compared to other options. One reviewer noted that their 6-year-old said they're "easy to breathe in" while she's in school. Each 10 pack comes with various prints like rainbows, hearts, and flowers for $5.