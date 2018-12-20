The Absolute Cutest (and Most Important!) Kardashian Baby Moments of 2018

In September, Kim Kardashian West captioned this shot of the three 2018 babies — Chicago, Stormi and True, all born between January and April — “The Triplets.” We can’t think of a name more fitting for these adorable munchkins.
CHICAGO AND HER FLOWER CROWN
The youngest West was already smiling for the camera.
Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
STORMI'S INSTAGRAM DEBUT
Kylie Jenner posted this sweet shot when she revealed daughter Stormi’s Feb. 1 birth on social media.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
TRUE ON HER 1-MONTH BIRTHDAY
True was only 1 month old in May, but she rocked this filter better than anyone.
Khloe Kardashian
CHICAGO WITH HER MOM AND DAD
Kim and Kanye West couldn’t help but go gaga over her (and we can’t either).
Marcus Hyde
STORMI PLAYING WITH HER DAD
We love when Travis Scott shows his soft side.
Travis Scott/Instagram
A TRUE BALLERINA
The bow just takes the cuteness of this photo to a new level.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
CHICAGO SLAYS HALLOWEEN
An incredible costume from an equally incredible movie.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
BUTTERFLY BABY
Stormi’s Halloween costume was one to remember, too.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
FIERCE FELINES
We’re swooning over this photo of Khloé Kardashian and her little cub in their Halloween costumes. (One of many for baby True!)
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
SAY CHEESE
It’s no surprise that Stormi’s selfie pout was already on point.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
THREE GENERATIONS
Kris Jenner, Khloé and True took Bali.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
DYNAMIC DUO
Kim captioned this pic of Chicago and True with the most accurate idea of what Chicago was thinking: “I got this True.”
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
PERFECT MATCH
We can’t get enough of Kylie and Stormi in matching ensembles … especially when they’re slaying in all black.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)
MONEY MOVES
True’s Cardi B impression — tongue out and all — gets us every time.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
BRAVING THE COLD
Chicago and True were besties who fought off the flu together in Cleveland.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
GREAT-GRANDMA M.J.
Kris’ mom, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, is thriving as a great-grandmother.
True celebrated her 6-month birthday with cousins Stormi, Chicago, Saint and Dream Renée, 2.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
