The Absolute Cutest (and Most Important!) Kardashian Baby Moments of 2018

The 2018 KarJenner baby boom was undoubtedly the most exciting, adorable and, of course, Insta-worthy part of the famous family's events

Carly Breit
December 20, 2018 03:55 PM
<p>In September, Kim Kardashian West captioned this shot of the three 2018 babies &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/tag/chicago-west/">Chicago</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/stormi-webster/">Stormi</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/">True</a>, all born between January and April &mdash; &#8220;The Triplets.&#8221; We can&#8217;t think of a name more fitting for these adorable munchkins.</p>
THE TRIPLETS

In September, Kim Kardashian West captioned this shot of the three 2018 babies — Chicago, Stormi and True, all born between January and April — “The Triplets.” We can’t think of a name more fitting for these adorable munchkins.

<p>The youngest West was already smiling for the camera.</p>
CHICAGO AND HER FLOWER CROWN

The youngest West was already smiling for the camera.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
<p>Kylie Jenner posted this sweet shot when she revealed daughter Stormi&#8217;s Feb. 1 birth on social media.</p>
STORMI'S INSTAGRAM DEBUT

Kylie Jenner posted this sweet shot when she revealed daughter Stormi’s Feb. 1 birth on social media.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
<p>True was only 1 month old in May, but she rocked this filter better than anyone.</p>
TRUE ON HER 1-MONTH BIRTHDAY

True was only 1 month old in May, but she rocked this filter better than anyone.

Khloe Kardashian
<p>Kim and Kanye West&nbsp;couldn&#8217;t help but go gaga over her (and we can&#8217;t either).</p>
CHICAGO WITH HER MOM AND DAD

Kim and Kanye West couldn’t help but go gaga over her (and we can’t either).

Marcus Hyde
<p>We love when Travis Scott shows his soft side.</p>
STORMI PLAYING WITH HER DAD

We love when Travis Scott shows his soft side.

Travis Scott/Instagram
<p>The bow just takes the cuteness of this photo to a new level.</p>
A TRUE BALLERINA

The bow just takes the cuteness of this photo to a new level.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>An incredible costume from an equally incredible movie.</p>
CHICAGO SLAYS HALLOWEEN

An incredible costume from an equally incredible movie.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Stormi&rsquo;s Halloween costume was one to remember, too.</p>
BUTTERFLY BABY

Stormi’s Halloween costume was one to remember, too.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
<p>We&#8217;re swooning over this photo of Khlo&eacute; Kardashian and her little cub in their Halloween costumes. (One of many for baby True!)</p>
FIERCE FELINES

We’re swooning over this photo of Khloé Kardashian and her little cub in their Halloween costumes. (One of many for baby True!)

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>It&#8217;s no surprise that Stormi&#8217;s selfie pout was already on point.</p>
SAY CHEESE

It’s no surprise that Stormi’s selfie pout was already on point.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
<p>Kris Jenner, Khlo&eacute; and True took Bali.</p>
THREE GENERATIONS

Kris Jenner, Khloé and True took Bali.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Kim captioned this pic of Chicago and True with the most accurate idea of what Chicago was thinking: &#8220;I got this True.&#8221;</p>
DYNAMIC DUO

Kim captioned this pic of Chicago and True with the most accurate idea of what Chicago was thinking: “I got this True.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p>We can&#8217;t get enough of Kylie and Stormi in matching ensembles &#8230; especially when they&#8217;re slaying in all black.</p>
PERFECT MATCH

We can’t get enough of Kylie and Stormi in matching ensembles … especially when they’re slaying in all black.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)
<p>True&#8217;s Cardi B impression &mdash; tongue out and all &mdash; gets us every time.</p>
MONEY MOVES

True’s Cardi B impression — tongue out and all — gets us every time.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Chicago and True were besties who fought off the flu together in Cleveland.</p>
BRAVING THE COLD

Chicago and True were besties who fought off the flu together in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Kris&#8217; mom, Mary Jo &#8220;M.J.&#8221; Houghton, is thriving as a great-grandmother.</p>
GREAT-GRANDMA M.J.

Kris’ mom, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, is thriving as a great-grandmother.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram
<p>It seems like True could get used to driving fancy cars.</p>
BENTLEY BABY

It seems like True could get used to driving fancy cars.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Stormi and Chicago looked pretty in pink at their cousin sleepover.</p>
PJ PARTY

Stormi and Chicago looked pretty in pink at their cousin sleepover.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
<p>The makeup mogul shared a bare-faced selfie with a smiley Stormi.</p>
NO FILTER

The makeup mogul shared a bare-faced selfie with a smiley Stormi.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
<p>Khlo&eacute; captioned this bright photo with, &#8220;I&#8217;ve Got Sunshine on a Cloudy Day.&#8221;</p>
KHLOÉ'S GIRL

Khloé captioned this bright photo with, “I’ve Got Sunshine on a Cloudy Day.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>We stan a sentimental Ye moment, especially when it&#8217;s with little Chi.</p>
KANYE KISSES

We stan a sentimental Ye moment, especially when it’s with little Chi.

Kanye West/Twitter
<p>The big-sister experience of <a href="https://people.com/tag/north-west/">North</a>, 5&frac12;, came in handy with her cousin.</p>
TRUE NORTH

The big-sister experience of North, 5½, came in handy with her cousin.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
<p>This photo of <a href="https://people.com/tag/saint-west/">Saint</a>, 3, giving his little sister Chi some love is &hellip; no, we&#8217;re not crying, our eyes are just sweating.</p>
BIG BROTHER

This photo of Saint, 3, giving his little sister Chi some love is … no, we’re not crying, our eyes are just sweating.

Kanye West/Twitter
<p>Like mother, like daughter.</p>
SELFIE QUEENS

Like mother, like daughter.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Kylie and Stormi aren&#8217;t exactly shy-away-from-the-camera types.</p>
CLOSE UP

Kylie and Stormi aren’t exactly shy-away-from-the-camera types.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/penelope-disick/">Penelope Scotland</a>, 6, snapped frame-worthy pics of her baby cousin True.</p>
MODEL MOMENT

Penelope Scotland, 6, snapped frame-worthy pics of her baby cousin True.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>True celebrated her 6-month birthday with cousins Stormi, Chicago, Saint and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/dream-kardashian/">Dream Ren&eacute;e</a>, 2.</p>
PASTRY PARTY

True celebrated her 6-month birthday with cousins Stormi, Chicago, Saint and Dream Renée, 2.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
