Pete Wentz: Bronx Might Love Math - and Not Tattoos

Pete Wentz says his 5-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, doesn’t share his love of body art.

“I take him to preschool, and I’m picking him up one day and the teacher was like, ‘Well, everyone here drew tattoos on themselves except your kid.’ And I was like, ‘He’ll probably be into math or something,'” Wentz said on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday.

The Fall Out Boy bassist, 34, also explains why he and ex-wife Ashlee Simpson chose the name Bronx.

“Honestly, we just liked the name a lot,” he says. “And I feel like definitely the other boroughs — Brooklyn especially — get a lot of love and so we wanted a shout out to the Boogie Down.”

Simpson, who recently announced her engagement to Evan Ross, isn’t the only one that has moved on from their marriage. Wentz has been dating model Meagan Camper for the last three years, and jokes about not being good-looking enough for her.

“I’m looking at this picture, and I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s insane that she hangs out with me,'” the Best Ink host says, laughing. “It’s like, ‘Hot girl pictured with homeless man!'”

Wentz admits he and Camper may have wedding bells in their future.

“We talk about [marriage] a lot. I feel really lucky. It’s really interesting when you’re in a relationship with somebody who’s truly my best friend. I talk to her about everything,” he explains.

“She will tell me when I’m being not so insane, and sometimes she’s like, ‘You’re being a little bit insane.’ So, it’s very helpful.”