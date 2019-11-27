Minecraft! LEGO! Unicorns! The Hottest Holiday Toy Buys on Amazon for Ages 12 and Over

Your teen will go nuts for the gifts (and you'll appreciate the fast shipping)
By Anya Leon
November 27, 2019 01:06 PM

So Crafty

Buy It! Craft-tastic I Love Unicorns Kit ($18), amazon.com

Block Party

Buy It! Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game ($40), amazon.com

High Note

Buy It! JBL JR POP Waterproof Portable Bluetooths Speaker ($40), amazon.com

Game Time

Buy It! Monopoly Voice Banking Electronic Family Board Game ($22), amazon.com

Life Size

Buy It! Rally and Roar Toppling Tower Giant Tumbling Timbers Game ($59), amazon.com

Tree Tales

Buy It! LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House ($24), amazon.com

Home Sweet Home

Buy It! Creativity For Kids Grow ‘N Glow Terrarium Science Kit ($13), amazon.com

In the Shop

Buy It! Playz V8 Combustion Engine Model Building Kit ($70), amazon.com

It's Magic

Buy It! Thames & Kosmos Magic Hat with 35 Tricks ($29), amazon.com

