Amazon Says These Are the Top Disney Gifts to Shop This Season — and There Are Over 150 Options

Image zoom Melissa Kids/Instagram

This holiday season, Amazon is encouraging you to gift something Disney. (And if you have a little one in your life, there’s a good chance you were going to do that anyway.)

Amongst the retail giant’s massive gift guide drop, including electronics, beauty, and home guides, it also threw in a curated list of over 150 of the top Disney gifts to shop for kids right now. The picks focus on cozy essentials like pajamas, socks, and winter gear, plus shoes, backpacks, and other accessories. Tons of Disney favorites are featured, from Frozen to Star Wars, and a wide range of ages are represented, so there’s something for toddlers and big kids alike.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Girls’ Toddler Minnie Mouse 2 Piece Fleece Set, $26.78; amazon.com; Mini Melissa Girls’ Mini Sugar Disney Rain Boot, from $31.69; amazon.com; Disney Little Girls Assorted Characters Slicker and Umbrella Rainwear Set, $19.99; amazon.com;

With 180 products, there’s a good chance you’ll find the perfect gift for any kids on your list. And many of the selections, like the hat, scarf, and glove sets, socks, and jewelry, make perfect stocking stuffers.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Girls’ Analog Quartz Watch with Silicone Strap, $22.99; amazon.com; Star Wars Boys’ Socks, $12.99; amazon.com; Disney Girls’ Frozen 2, Elsa and Anna Hat, Scarf and Gloves, $17.99; amazon.com

RELATED: Disney Just Launched Two New Advent Calendars on Amazon After Its Last One Sold Out

And if you’re looking for Disney toys too, don’t fret — while this list highlights clothing, shoes, and accessories, Amazon also released a massive Holiday Toy List. The list isn’t entirely Disney like this one, but tons of Disney toys made the cut, including a majority of those new Frozen 2 toys, and the super fun princess dress-up trunk that sold out a few times last month.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe, $32.09; amazon.com

Below, shop some more of our favorite Disney gift picks, and check out Amazon’s entire gift guide here.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Girls’ Minnie Mouse Luxe Plush Robe, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com; Disney Girls’ Frozen 2 Elsa 2-Piece Pajama Set, $11.67–$16.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com;

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Star Wars Boys’ Darth Vader 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Set, $12.69–$24.99; amazon.com; Spotted Zebra by Disney Boys’ Mickey Mouse 4-Pack T-Shirts, $30; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disney Girls’ Toddler’ Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Hat and Mittens, $13.02; amazon.com; Mini Melissa Kids’ Mel Be + Disney Sneaker, $26.66–$85; amazon.com