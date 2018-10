Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: This is my second pregnancy so you’d think I’d be well-versed in first trimester dressing. But I “popped” way earlier this time and my favorite trick of looping a hair elastic through the button hole of my jeans to expand them an extra inch only got me to about week nine. So I turned to the savior of all women: leggings. I ordered my favorite Spanx faux leather leggings in a size up and was thrilled when they slid right on and smoothed my bump in a way that made it barely noticeable. I was able to wear them well into my second trimester and plan to order the maternity version for the final stretch (terrible pun intended).

Buy It! Spanx faux-leather leggings, $98; nordstrom.com