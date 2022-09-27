The Best Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes of All Time

01 of 50 Busy Philipps and Birdie's Tinker Bell Costume Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Tink twins! Busy Philipps matched with her eldest child Birdie when they both dressed up as Tinker Bell for Halloween in 2010.

02 of 50 Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland's Flintstones Costume Barry King/FilmMagic Melissa Rycroft, Tye Strickland and their daughter Ava traded in the Halloween "boos" for "yabba dabba doos" when they dressed as the Flinstones family in 2011.

03 of 50 Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Incredibles Costume Jessica Alba/Twitter Super powers, spooks and spandex! Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their daughter sported Incredibles costumes for Halloween in 2012.

04 of 50 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Alice in Wonderland Costume Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were grinning as wide as the Cheshire Cat when their family dressed as the cutest characters from Alice in Wonderland on Halloween in 2013.

05 of 50 Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Dragon Costume Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and their kids rocked fire 'fits when they sported dragon costumes on Halloween in 2014. "That's what happens when you let your 4-year-old choose the family halloween costumes," Gisele captioned her Instagram photo.

06 of 50 Pink and Carey Hart's E.T. Costume Pink/Instagram Pink and Carey Hart's Halloween costume was out of this world! The couple and their daughter Willow dressed as characters from the beloved film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in 2015.

07 of 50 Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari's Despicable Me Costume Alyssa Milano/Instagram Alyssa Milano, David Bugliari and their kids' Halloween costume was spot on in 2015. The brood dressed as characters from 2010's Despicable Me (complete with visiting Minion).

08 of 50 Kourtney Kardashian's Family Superhero Costume Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Meet the League of Extraordinary Kardashians! Kourtney Kardashian posed as Wonder Woman, with her oldest son, Mason, and daughter, Penelope, beside her, their chests emblazoned with lightning bolts. Her youngest son, Reign, also sported a red cape. (Kourtney's niece North West bucked the trend, opting to go as a unicorn.) Kardashian's caption? "Squad."

09 of 50 Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Topo Gigio Costume Shakira/Twitter Shakira and now-ex Gerard Piqué's kids seemingly took the lead on Halloween in 2015 when the whole gang dressed as the friendly mice from the Italian puppet show, Topo Gigio.

10 of 50 Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Punk Rock Costume Cindy Crawford/Instagram Eyeliner, mascara, studs... check! Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their kids, Kaia and Presley, didn't hold back when they donned punk rock ensembles on Halloween in 2016.

11 of 50 Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez's Cowboy Costume Mario Lopez/Instagram They're giving big yeehaw energy! Mario and Courtney Lopez wrangled up their brood on Halloween in 2016, dressing in the cutest western garb — boots, hat, horse and all!

12 of 50 Nick Cannon and Son Moroccan's Super Mario Costume FilmMagic Nick Cannon and his son Moroccan dressed as everyone's favorite Italian plumbers when they sported Mario and Luigi costumes on Halloween in 2016. Meanwhile, now-ex Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe opted for something different — a devil and princess, respectively.

14 of 50 Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley's Ghostbusters Costume Tamera Mowry/Instagram Who ya gonna call? The Housleys! Tamera Mowry and Adam Housely dressed their family up as characters from Ghostbusters on Halloween in 2016 — the holiday that falls just days before their son Aden's birthday! "Thanks to all our family and friends who came to Aden's spooky 4th b day party. Ariah didn't want to wear her hat and Aden did not want a costume," Tamera wrote on Instagram.

15 of 50 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Batman Costume Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram Can you hear it? "Duh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh Batman!" Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were back at it again on Halloween in 2014 — but this time, their fam was trick-or-treating in Gotham City!

16 of 50 Ryan Lochte and Kayla Lochte's Aladdin Costume Ryan Lochte/Instagram Ryan and Kayla Lochte brought the Halloween magic — and the monkey business — when they dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine in 2017, complete with an Abu-costumed baby Caiden, who celebrated his first Halloween that year.

17 of 50 Eric Decker and Daughter Vivian's Moana Costume Jessie James Decker/Instagram No monsters, only mahalos! For Halloween in 2017, Eric Decker and his daughter Vivian dressed as Disney's Hawaiian power duo: Moana and Maui!

18 of 50 Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Costume Tiffani Thiessen/Instagram Despite their costumes, Halloween 2017 looked far from crumby for Tiffani Thiessen's family who whipped up the sweetest costume. While the actress dressed as the Sun-Maid Raisin girl and her husband Brady Smith dressed as Quaker Oats, their little kiddos dressed as the product of the two: Oatmeal raisin cookies!

19 of 50 Fergie and Son Axl's Peter Pan Costume Fergie/Instagram Fergie and her son Axl's trick-or-treat trail was sprinkled with pixie dust on Halloween as they dressed as Tinker Bell and Peter Pan in 2017.

20 of 50 Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Wizard of Oz Costume Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram While there's "no place like home," Alec and Hilaria Baldwin hit the town to trick or treat, dressing as the gang from The Wizard of Oz on Halloween in 2017.

21 of 50 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Toy Story Costume Jessica Biel/Instagram It was a Boos-Lightyear kind of vibe for Justin Timberlake and his family when they dressed as the characters from Toy Story on Halloween in 2017. The singer donned the beloved Buzz Lightyear costume, while Jessica Biel dressed as Jessie and their son Silas dressed as Woody!

22 of 50 Jaime King and Kyle Newman's Power Rangers Costume Jaime King/Instagram Fighting crime and collecting candy at the same time! Jaime King, her now-ex Kyle Newman and their squad were all in when they dressed as Power Rangers on Halloween in 2017.

23 of 50 Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's Russian Nesting Doll Costume Katherine Heigl/Instagram Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley and their kids dressed as Russian nesting dolls for Halloween in 2017. "Family themed costumes may be a new tradition... at least as long as I can talk my kids into it!" she wrote on Instagram.

24 of 50 Alyssa Milano and Her Daughter's Daisy Duck Costume Alyssa Milano/Instagram Alyssa Milano and her chick! The mommy-daughter duo donned the same Halloween costume in 2017, dressing in the coziest-looking Daisy Duck onsies for a fun-filled day of trick or treating.

26 of 50 Ciara and Russell Wilson's Black Panther Costume Ciara, Russell Wilson and their kids hit the kingdom of Wakanda to trick or treat on Halloween in 2018, dressing as characters from Black Panther.

27 of 50 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Lego Movie Costume Justin Timberlake/Instagram No missing pieces here! Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and son Silas were made for Halloween, rocking the coolest costumes from The Lego Movie.

28 of 50 Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi's Thunder and Lightening Costumes Kylie Jenner/Instagram Seemingly a tribute to Kylie Jenner's baby girl's name Stormi, the mother-daughter duo dressed as thunder and lightning on Halloween in 2018.

29 of 50 John Legend and Daughter Luna's Prince and Princess Costume John Legend/Instagram A royal Halloween! John Legend and his daughter Luna dressed for an enchanting evening as they wore prince and princess costumes in 2018.

30 of 50 Mario Lopez's Cobra Kai Costume Mario Lopez/Instagram Mario Lopez and his kids showed no mercy on Halloween in 2019. Rather than kicking it at the Cobra Kai dojo, the karate-clad family opted for trick or treating instead!

31 of 50 Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's Toy Story 4 Costume Ayesha Curry/Instagram Halloween was out of this world for Stephen, Ayesha and the Curry kids when they hit the town as characters from Toy Story 4 in 2019.

33 of 50 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Flintstones Costume Kim Kardashian/Instagram Do you think candy exists in the town of Bedrock? Let's ask Kim Kardashian, now-ex Kanye West and their kids, who dressed as The Flintstones for Halloween in 2019.

34 of 50 Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True's 101 Dalmatians Costume Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Spot on! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True donned a black-and-white ensemble for their Halloween costume in 2019. Kardashian channeled a fashionable Cruella de Vil, while her little girl resembled the cutest Dalmatian pup!

35 of 50 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Willy Wonka Costume Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram Since Halloween is all about the candy, Neil Patrick Harris and his family had the right idea when they dressed as characters from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 2020.

36 of 50 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Trolls Costume Jessica Biel/Instagram The family that Trolls together, stays together. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son embarked on an adventure through their town dressed as the cutest (oversized) creatures from the singer's DreamWorks film on Halloween in 2020.

37 of 50 Kim Kardashian's Tiger King Costume Kim Kardashian/Instagram No lions or bears, just tigers... oh my! Kim Kardashian and her kids put on looks from Netflix's Tiger King on Halloween in 2020 (alongside her friend Jonathan Cheban).

38 of 50 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's S'mores Costume Gabrielle Union/Instagram Halloween was heating up for Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their family when they dressed in the sweetest costumes in 2020: graham crackers, chocolate and a marshmallow to make a s'more!

39 of 50 Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Peter Pan Costume Kate Upton/Instagram Off to Neverland! Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and their crew were thinking happy thoughts when they dressed as characters from Peter Pan on Halloween in 2020.

40 of 50 Molly Sims and Scott Stuber's Vampire Costume Molly Sims/Instagram Fangtastic! Molly Sims, Scott Stuber and their family had a bloody good Halloween when they dressed in head-to-toe vampire costumes in 2020.

41 of 50 Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hefner's Scooby-Doo Costume Scarlett Hefner/Instagram It's no mystery as to why Scarlett Byrne, Cooper Hefner and their crew traded in their Scooby Snacks for candy on Halloween in 2020!

42 of 50 Jade Liz Roper and Son Brooks' Space Costume Jade Roper/Instagram Halloween was a blast for Jade Liz Roper, her son Brooks and soon-to-be-born Reed when they opted for space-themed costumes in 2020.

43 of 50 Jana Kramer's Superhero Costume Jana Kramer/Instagram Monsters didn't stand a chance against Jana Kramer and her superhero family on Halloween in 2021! The singer's daughter, Jolie, and son, Jace, looked invincible (and cute) dressed as Wonder Woman and Superman.

44 of 50 Andy Cohen's Astronaut Costume Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin were probably hoping for nothing but Starbursts and Milky Ways when trick-or-treating on Halloween in 2021!

45 of 50 Cardi B and Daughter Kulture's Witch Costume Cardi B/Instagram We're bewitched by Cardi B and her daughter, Kulture, who twinned with their broomsticks and witch hats on Halloween in 2021.

46 of 50 Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego's Nightmare Before Christmas Costume Zoe Saldana/Instagram Everyone hail to the pumpkin song! Zoë Saldana and her husband Marco Perego looked spooky as The Nightmare Before Christmas characters, while their sons dressed up individually.

47 of 50 Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith's Harry Potter Costume Tiffani Thiessen/Instagram "Happy Potterween!" Tiffani Thiessen captioned this shot of her family in their 2021 Halloween costume, complete with husband Brady Smith as Hagrid, daughter Harper as Hermione and son Holt as Harry Potter.

48 of 50 Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer's Grease Costume Sasha Pieterse/Instagram Grease lightning! Sasha Pieterse went as a Pink lady, while her husband Hudson Sheaffer and son Hendrix twinned as T-Birds on Halloween in 2021.

49 of 50 Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French's Where the Wild Things Are Costume Ashley Tisdale/Instagram There's nothing scary about these monsters! Ashley Tisdale and her fam dressed as the cutest, little furry creatures from Where the Wild Things Are on Halloween in 2021.