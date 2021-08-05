You Still Have Time to Save Up to $225 on Strollers and Car Seats at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
No doubt, you've had plenty of other things on your mind these days, so we understand if you haven't yet peeked in at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But before the sale ends on Sunday, August 8, you've got just enough time to save as much as $225 on some very practical and very adorable baby gear. If you're planning for a new baby's arrival, have a friend who's expecting, or are eying a gear upgrade, these are the best car seat, stroller, and baby gear deals you'll see in a while.
Being a parent is all about doing a million things at once, which is why an all-in-one travel system like the Maxi-Cosi 5-in-1 Mico XP Infant Car Seat and Zelia2 Max Stroller is so helpful. The car seat (for babies up to 30 lbs.) clicks into the stroller, so you don't have to wake your baby up to go from one mode of transportation to another. Infants can also lie down in the stroller by itself, in its fully reclined position. Older tots up to 50 lbs., can sit up in the lightweight stroller, which faces forward or toward you. And getting all five of these options for just under $400, more than $130 off the regular price, should make you feel like the smartest parent in town.
You can also look into the Maxi-Cosi Pria All-in-1 convertible car seat, which is one of the few car seats on the market that you can use for infants all the way up to elementary school kids (max weight is 100 lbs. in booster-seat mode). Nordstrom has those on sale for $247, down from $330.
For other stroller options at the Nordstrom sale, you can get the City Mini GT2 All-Terrain stroller for $322 (more than $100 of the regular price) or the high-end Bugaboo Lynx Complete stroller for just $622 ($225 off the list price). Active types should also consider the Thule Urban Glide 2 jogging stroller, going for $521 (down from $695), and the Thule Coaster XT Deluxe Bike Trailer for $431 (from $575).
While you're out and about — and lugging around all those diapers, snacks, changes of clothing, toys, and books — you may as well look put together. (We're not saying you'll feel that way, but the illusion is nice.) This Freshly Picked faux leather diaper backpack in rose is going to make your load feel lighter and more stylish (even after you've faced down a messy blowout), and you'll get $60 off the bag during this sale. Or, to look even more casual (Baby? What baby?), you can pick up this camo Herschel Supply Co. Nova Sprout diaper backpack for $87 (down from $120).
The anniversary sale also has deals for when you and your little one are snug at home. We love the peaceful mood this quilted baby blanket ($46, originally $70) sets — just right for tummy time. The Stokke Flexi Bath foldable baby bathtub is so clever, both because it folds away (so convenient for those with small bathrooms) and because it has a special plug that indicates whether the water is the right temp. Get the tub for $33 (down from $45), and then dry off with this irresistibly cute hooded towel with faux fur trim ($33, originally $49).
