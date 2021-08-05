You Still Have Time to Save Up to $225 on Strollers and Car Seats at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Being a parent is all about doing a million things at once, which is why an all-in-one travel system like the Maxi-Cosi 5-in-1 Mico XP Infant Car Seat and Zelia2 Max Stroller is so helpful. The car seat (for babies up to 30 lbs.) clicks into the stroller, so you don't have to wake your baby up to go from one mode of transportation to another. Infants can also lie down in the stroller by itself, in its fully reclined position. Older tots up to 50 lbs., can sit up in the lightweight stroller, which faces forward or toward you. And getting all five of these options for just under $400, more than $130 off the regular price, should make you feel like the smartest parent in town.