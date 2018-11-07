The One Baby Shower Gift I'm Giving Everyone (but Kinda Want for Myself)

Alex Apatoff
November 07, 2018 04:35 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy Brooklinen

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way.

I like to think I’m not terribly susceptible to Instagram marketing (though I do have to admit that my Rothy's sneakers live up to the hype), but there was one brand I couldn’t resist trying when it blew up in my feed last year: Brooklinen. All my favorite bloggers seemed to be swearing that linen sheets were totally revolutionary, and since I was pretty indifferent to my existing set, I put Brooklinen on my Christmas wish-list. You guys. They’re so freaking good. I can’t explain how they keep you the right temperature and always feel like you just washed them, which is the best sensation in the universe. (Though I will note that I still sleep with a silk pillowcase, since I feel like linen + 5-step-skincare routine = no bueno.)

Weirdly, I didn’t put nearly as much thought into the sheets my baby sleeps on, mostly just registering for “cute.” But at a press event for their just-launched Brooklittles baby bedding line, the founder pointed out that many new parents obsessively feed their babies out of only glass containers, bathe their babies with super-clean products, opt for nontoxic wooden toys whenever possible … and don’t check to see if their bedding is chemical-free and made sustainably. And my kid spends 16 hours a day with his face smooshed into his mattress! Once I saw their cute N.Y.C. print crib sheets (made chemical-free with all the fancy stuff), it didn’t take much more to convince me to swap them in. And then I saw the star-print blanket and I knew my baby shower gift game was going to the next level.

Courtesy Brooklinen

At your baby shower, as you open brightly-colored gift after noisy gift, you start to wonder if your house will ever look the same again. I remember wondering why all baby stuff was so goofy-looking. Giving this gorgeously woven, neutral but still nursery-sweet star-print blanket is a nod to the fact that they’ll want to swaddle their baby in the softest, coziest things … and that their living room will once again reflect their taste, someday. It’s unexpected (so I won’t be giving them their 15th copy of Goodnight Moon) and sophisticated (so I will get brownie points for remembering she was my friend before she was a mom) and it goes with pretty much any decor, so she might end up just leaving it in the living room. Have I talked myself into buying one for me? Maybe.

Buy It! Brooklinen Brooklittles “Stars” muslin baby blanket, $58; brooklinen.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.