Amazon Just Shared the Most-Loved Back-to-School Supplies Parents Are Shopping This Month
With back-to-school shopping in full swing, you may be interested in seeing what other parents are adding to their carts this year. Fortunately, Amazon has the ultimate supplies list: The retailer curated a storefront full of the most-loved back-to-school products that are rated four to five-stars, and have thousands of reviews.
The list includes over 170 of the most popular back-to-school items, including backpacks, lunch bags, supplies like notebooks and pencils, and even clothing. (If you're looking for even more items, Amazon has a general back-to-school storefront organized by grade, too.) Colorful supplies are in high demand, and notebook packs like this Amazon-exclusive option from Mead are already backordered, but don't fret — plenty of popular options are still available, like these spiral bound notebooks from Five Star that are "the notebooks to have."
Buy It! Five Star Spiral Notebooks, 100 Sheets, 3 Pack, $20.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Paper Mate Gel Ink Pens, Assorted, 10 Count, $9.97 (orig. $13.72); amazon.com
Other hot ticket items include lunch bags and boxes, which have been making multiple appearances on Amazon's best-sellers charts recently. Parents particularly love this insulated option that has over 11,000 five-star ratings because it's sturdy, easy to clean, and roomy — it's currently the best-seller in the kids' lunch bags category.
Buy It! Mazforce Original Lunch Box, $17.99; amazon.com
"I bought this lunch box for my 8 year old son for school and I am so glad I did!" one customer wrote. "It's roomy enough for an adult, but it's easy to clean which is a must for kids. Another reviewer mentioned the no seams on the inside and let me tell you, that in itself is amazing! Makes it so much easier to clean and you don't have to worry about liquids getting into the cracks and making it smell. It keeps stuff cold for him all day."
And if you want something with a fun print, there are plenty of options that feature everything from doughnuts to unicorns. You can even snag a $28 backpack and lunchbox duo that shoppers say "holds up great."
Buy It! Samerio Insulated Kids Lunch Bag, $16.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Fuel Backpack & Lunch Bag Bundle, $27.99; amazon.com
The most-loved clothing category is filled with highly rated leggings, T-shirts, and jackets from brands like Columbia, Adidas, The Children's Place, and Spotted Zebra. You'll find tons of graphic prints featuring character favorites from Frozen, Paw Patrol, Spider Man, and more.
Buy It! Disney Frozen II T-Shirts, $24.99–$30.79; amazon.com
Buy It! Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, 4 Pack, $29.99; amazon.com
Shop the rest of Amazon's most-loved back-to-school supplies list here.
