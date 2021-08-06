Amazon Just Shared the Most-Loved Back-to-School Supplies Parents Are Shopping This Month

"I bought this lunch box for my 8 year old son for school and I am so glad I did!" one customer wrote. "It's roomy enough for an adult, but it's easy to clean which is a must for kids. Another reviewer mentioned the no seams on the inside and let me tell you, that in itself is amazing! Makes it so much easier to clean and you don't have to worry about liquids getting into the cracks and making it smell. It keeps stuff cold for him all day."