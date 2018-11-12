The One Cold-fighting Kit Parents will Thank You For, Even Though it Seems Ridiculous

Courtesy Amazon

When you’re expecting a baby, people will spend a lot of time telling you about all the different bodily fluids you’re going going to encounter on a regular basis. Here’s what I will say about that: First, being a parent is not nearly as disgusting as I was led to believe. Second, it’s not the volume of the snot that surprised me, but how varied it is and how many different approaches are required to tackle one single baby’s cold.

There’s a 95 percent chance you’re going to get a NoseFrida nasal aspirator at your baby shower, and that’s great! It definitely serves its purpose (half snot-sucking, half toddler torture device). But, as my friend and the mom of a two-year-old said as she delivered these two “must haves” to my skeptical face, it only works on one particular kind of snot. For the hard and crusty boogers that form while your kid is sleeping, this slightly ridiculous-looking Oogiebear tool is a godsend. It’s got two different types of loop that help you safely loosen up and dig out the intractable mucus chunks and let your kid breathe better (of course, kids hate this too).

She also included a couple packs of these expensive-but-lifesaving face wipes for the third kind of snot – you know, that really gross runny kind you’ve definitely seen if you’ve ever encountered someone under the age of 5 in January. When you spend half a day wiping your kid’s face free of mucus, you find out pretty quickly that regular tissues are going to rub their face raw and regular wipes, while better for clean-up purposes. are too drying to use. Enter: These super-moisturizing wipes, which I cut into smaller strips to extend their lifespan (and buy in bulk since we go through them so fast these days).

Is this crazy? Yes. Will you hear later about how sanity-saving it is? Considering I just wrote this whole love letter to a gift my friend Bekah gave me 18 months ago, it’s safe to say, yes.

Buy It! Oogiebear ear and nose cleaner, $19.99 for 2; amazon.com and BreatheFrida moisturizing nose wipes, $14.99 for a 3-pack; amazon.com