Writer Lindsey Unterberger, who welcomed son Graydon last September, swore by Megababe’s “Thigh Rescue” to get her through the steamiest days of N.Y.C. summer while eight months pregnant – and a year later, she still keeps a stick on hand at all times.

“I’m always hesitant to start spouting off advice when women tell me they’re pregnant because I figure they have enough people offering unsolicited opinions about childbirth, baby-raising and everything in between. But as someone who was pregnant during the hottest days of August, I can’t help but give one product recommendation to fellow summer mamas-to-be: the Megababe Thigh Rescue. It’s a game-changer for anyone who struggles with thigh chafe, and I’ve yet to meet a pregnant woman who doesn’t. The stick looks like a deodorant but is loaded with aloe, Vitamin E, pomegranate seed extract and grapeseed oil to nourish chapped skin and provide a barrier against all that irritating rubbing. Even now, 10 months post-partum, I won’t leave the house without swiping it on, and I keep one in my bag for touch-ups on particularly scorching days.”

Buy It! Megababe’s “Thigh Rescue” anti-chafing stick, $14; jcrew.com