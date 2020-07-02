Former Formula 1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone, 89, Welcomes Son with Wife Fabiana Flosi, 44

Bernie Ecclestone is also dad to daughters Petra, 31, Tamara, 36, and Deborah, 64

Bernie Ecclestone just became a father again at the age of 89.

The former Formula 1 chief welcomed a son named Ace with his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Ecclestone confirmed to CNN.

The child is the first for the couple. Ecclestone is also dad to daughters Petra, 31, Tamara, 36, and Deborah, 65.

Flosi, a Brazilian marketing director, told Swiss newspaper Blick that the birth was "easy," saying that it "was over after 25 minutes," Hello! reported.

News of Ecclestone expecting a child with Flosi first broke in April when the mogul spoke about becoming a dad again at his age.

“I don’t see there’s any difference between being 89 and 29,” he told U.K. news agency PA Media, according to CNN. “You’ve got the same problems I suppose. It’s all right.”

At the time, Ecclestone also quipped to Blick that he hoped his son on the way would “learn to play backgammon soon," according to The Independent.

"Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy," Flosi told the outlet. "Hopefully he will never express the intention to do something with Formula 1."

Ecclestone wed Flosi in August 2012 after announcing their engagement earlier that year. He was previously married to Ivy Bamford, with whom he shares Deborah with, and Slavica Radic, who is the mother of Tamara and Petra.

Chase Carey replaced Ecclestone in his position at Formula 1 in January 2017, and BBC reported at the time that Ecclestone would “act as an adviser to the board” as chairman emeritus moving forward.