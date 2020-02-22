Benji Madden Shares His 'Gratitude' for Cameron Diaz and Baby Daughter Raddix: 'I Feel So Lucky'

Benji Madden is one proud dad!

The Good Charlotte guitarist took a moment on Friday to share his love and gratitude for wife Cameron Diaz and their baby daughter Raddix, saying he feels “so lucky” for them every day.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude❤️,” Madden, 40, wrote on Instagram alongside a drawing of some roses. “Everyday, I feel so lucky❤️.”

“Just wanted to say it out loud!!!” the musician continued, concluding, “Much Love & Best Wishes ❤️❤️❤️.”

Madden and Diaz, 47, welcomed little Raddix in December, announcing her arrival in January.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the new parents said in their announcement, shared on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Raddix’s exact birthdate and full name were revealed after The Blast obtained her birth certificate a few weeks after her parents shared the happy news. According to the document, the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, and she was born on December 30, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Madden and Diaz have been enjoying spending time at home with Raddix after waiting “for so long to have a baby.”

“They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter,” the source said. “They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don’t really leave the house together.”

The source added: “They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don’t take their daughter out. They are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season.”

Diaz was spotted out and about for the first time since becoming a mother on January 16 when she was photographed leaving a friend’s house wearing brown moccasins, jeans and a striped sweater. The actress pulled her blond hair back, and accessorized her outfit with small hoop earrings.

Madden and Diaz haven’t shared any photos of their daughter after saying in her birth announcement that they wished to protect the infant’s privacy.

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!” the parents wrote. “Some would even say RAD.”