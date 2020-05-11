Benji Madden Praises Wife Cameron Diaz on Her First Mother's Day After Daughter Raddix's Birth

"Six years together just get more meaningful and true love each day," Benji Madden said to his wife Cameron Diaz

Happy Mother's Day, Cameron Diaz!

The star's husband Benji Madden showered her with love on Sunday, sharing a sweet dedication to Diaz, 47, for her first holiday as a new mom after they welcomed their 4-month-old daughter Raddix.

"Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you 💐It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us every day," Madden, 41, wrote on Instagram.

"Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful," the Good Charlotte band member said.

"6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves every day, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted," he continued.

"Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold," Madden said.

In January, the couple shared the arrival of their baby girl on social media.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Along with the birth announcement, Diaz said while she and Madden "are overjoyed to share this news" they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy.”

"So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” the mom of one continued, adding a smiley-face emoji. “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” she wrote, signing off the post.

Diaz and Madden were first linked in May 2014, getting engaged just before Christmas that year and tying the knot in January 2015 at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

Recently, Diaz called daughter Raddix the "best part" of her life, telling her friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power in April that she loves motherhood.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life,” the actress said. "I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It's so great. I’m just thrilled."

As for how the family is faring during the coronavirus pandemic, Diaz said being a new mother to Raddix had kept her in a “bubble” even before stay at home orders were put in place.

That same month, Diaz said she loved that her husband is a "night" person. During a conversation with pal and makeup artist Gucci Westman, the star said, "Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her."

Diaz also said the fact that she and her husband are polar opposites when it comes to sleep schedules made her realize "we all need somebody… somebody who doesn’t do what we do."