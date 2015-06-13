Image zoom



Getty

This baby batch is fully cooked!

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is a first-time father after welcoming a son with his wife, Sophie Hunter, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are delighted to announce the arrival of their beautiful son,” the rep said in a statement. “We would kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during these next few precious weeks”

Two months after announcing their engagement, Cumberbatch’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in January that the couple were starting a family together.

“I am delighted to confirm that Benedict and Sophie are expecting their first child,” his rep said at the time.

A baby on the way didn’t mean wedding plans were put on hold: The couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in Mottistone, located on the Isle of Wight in England.

Following the nuptials, Cumberbatch, 38, and Hunter, a theatre director and actress, focused on preparing for the arrival of their first child.

But the dad-to-be was anything but anxious about pending parenthood. In February, he told PEOPLE he was “not nervous at all” while attending the Oscars with his pregnant wife.