Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancée Sophie Hunter are expecting a baby together, his rep confirms in a statement.

Baby on the Way for Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancée Sophie Hunter will become parents later this year, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“I am delighted to confirm that Benedict and Sophie are expecting their first child,” his rep tells PEOPLE. “They are both over the moon.”

It is the first child for the couple, whose surprise November engagement set off a social media frenzy.

Cumberbatch — who earned best actor Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for his role in The Imitation Game — and Hunter, 36, walked the red carpet together Saturday at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The theatre director and actress wore a flowy, patterned dress and the actor said his main focus was on the upcoming awards shows and filming a new season of his hit TV series, Sherlock.

“One thing at a time!” Cumberbatch, 38, told PEOPLE in regard to any wedding planning.

In November, the actor told PEOPLE of possible baby plans, “Oh, my God. Well, my mother is also waiting for Cumberbabies.”

Keira Knightley, Cumberbatch’s Imitation Game costar, is also pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, musician James Righton.

The New York Post‘s Page Six was the first to report the pregnancy.