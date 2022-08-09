Ben Stiller's Kids Act as 'Focus Group' for New 'Severance' Episodes, but Hate the Spoilers

The Severance director and executive producer is dad to daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on August 9, 2022
Ben Stiller arrives at the celebration for Apple TV+'s "Severance" at Nobu Malibu on August 07, 2022 in Malibu, California.
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Ben Stiller's kids are big supporters of their dad's workplace thriller Severance — but like the rest of fans, they're not going to risk seeing any season 2 spoilers.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Severance celebration in Malibu, California, on Sunday, the executive producer and director of the Apple TV+ series shared that his two children, Ella, 20, and Quinlin, 17, served as his first "focus group" for the hit show.

"My kids were sort of the first test screening for me in terms of when I was editing episodes," says Stiller. "I would show them and they started to get into it ... I showed them at different times, but it was fun to have them as kind of a focus group to see what they reacted to."

"It was good. It was fun to share it with them," he adds of his children, who he shares with his wife Christine Taylor.

Quinlin Stiller, Christine Taylor, Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

When it comes to season 2, however, Stiller says showing previews to his kids can get a little dicey.

"We have this ongoing debate about spoilers because I'm working now on the scripts and prepping the show. And I will want to ask them questions and they're like, 'Well, don't tell us.' Do you want to know or not? So it's like an ongoing debate," he shares.

"I don't know what's going to happen because then my son's like, 'Well, there's going to be dailies that are going to come in and we're gonna hear about you're going on location to a certain place and we're gonna ask questions,' so I think they both want to know and don't want to know," says Stiller. "So we're trying to figure it out. We have to all figure it out together."

Severance questions how far one can (and should) go to separate work from home life. Adam Scott stars as Mark, the boss of a very unique workplace called Lumon Industries. His team's memories have been surgically divided so when they're at work, they have no recollection of their lives outside the job — and vice versa.

Just days before the season 1 finale aired on Apple TV+, the streaming platform announced that Severance had been renewed for season 2.

Season 1 of Severance is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

