Ben Napier Teaches Daughter Helen, 3, How to Fish in Sweet Photo: 'Fishergirl and Pappaw'

Gone fishing!

On Thursday, Erin Napier, 35, snapped an adorable photo of her husband Ben Napier as he taught their 3-year-old daughter Helen how to fish.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet picture posted to Instagram, Ben, 37, holds his daughter's hand as the two overlook the lake together. The father of two wore an appropriate fishing shirt for the occasion while his little girl dressed in a red checked dress.

"Fishergirl and pappaw (w tangled pool hair) 🎣," Erin captioned the cute shot.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Erin shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of her husband, whom she said has been offering her plenty of support in the weeks since the birth of their second daughter, Mae, on May 28.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Erin wrote, alongside a photo of Ben feeding little Mae a bottle.

"And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍," Erin continued. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often - 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."

RELATED VIDEO: Erin & Ben Napier Share the Unexpected Way They Found Out She Was Pregnant "the Day Before Filming a Brand New Show"

Ben took his wife's advice, saying in the comments, "Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for us, lover."

Back in May, Ben and Erin told PEOPLE they were looking forward to seeing Helen, whom the couple welcomed 10 years after their wedding, as a big sister.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," the pair said. "They're already so in love with each other!"