Watch Ben Napier Save Daughter's Hat from Streets of N.Y.C. in Adorable Video: 'Daddy Skills'

Erin and Ben Napier share daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 16, 2022 03:59 PM
Ben Napier with daughter in NYC after retrieving her hat from a hotel window
Photo: Ben Napier/Instagram

Ben Napier has saved the day!

On Tuesday, the Home Town star, 39, documented the impressive and adorable moment he was able to retrieve his 4-year-old daughter Helen's hat that fell out their hotel room window in New York City.

In the Instagram video, Ben, who shares daughters Helen and Mae, 17 months, with wife Erin Napier, uses fishing line to pick up his daughter's "special New York hat" that fell down several stories below.

Helen has a huge smile on her face and gives her dad a big hug after he successfully retrieves the hat and hands it back to her.

"She accidentally dropped her special New York hat out the window when we got here, we could see it but nobody at the hotel could access it," Ben explained. "She was so upset, but it's ok cause her daddy's a redneck and found a hardware store. #resourceful#redneck#daddyskills"

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, Erin and Ben open up about their new Mississippi home in the country and how their daughters like living in a rural setting.

Helen "has always known she wanted to be a country girl," says Ben. And the family's new property is "somewhere the girls can run wild and get filthy."

She's also "loving never wearing shoes. She just takes them off and runs through fields and into the woods," says Erin. "There's a lot of tree climbing and dirt digging and fishing; those are things that were just a normal part of our lives growing up."

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

The two youngest Napiers have already grown attached to this special place: Helen has told her parents it will be hers someday. "We think of this house as an heirloom," says Erin.

Amid their ever-busier lives, Ben and Erin, who will mark their 14th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, know how crucial it is to carve out moments together away from work when they can focus solely on their girls.

"We know this is fleeting," says Erin of having two little ones. "I feel like we are in the middle of living the best years of our life. I'm very aware of it, and I want to keep it somehow."

