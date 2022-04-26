Ben Napier and Daughter Helen, 4, Work Together to Build Dollhouse in Sweet Photo

Ben Napier and daughter Helen take their daddy-daughter builds very seriously.

On Saturday, Erin Napier shared a sweet photo on Instagram of husband Ben, 38, and their 4-year-old daughter Helen building a dollhouse together.

In the candid snap, both Ben and Helen are focused on the task as Ben tinkers with a small wooden piece and Helen moves pieces in the dollhouse. The toddler is still wearing her pajamas, including a fuzzy blue bathrobe with polar bears on it, and holding a stuffed animal in the picture.

"Saturday builds with @scotsman.co are significantly less intense," Erin captioned the heartwarming post.

Ben, who also shares 10-month-old daughter Mae with wife Erin, sweetly commented on the photo, "Less intense, but infinitely more important."

In December, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about life with their two daughters, sharing that they're finding their "rhythm" as a family of four.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin, 36, joked in PEOPLE's cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

Ben's day starts at 4:30 each morning and, he said, "I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed."