Baccarin gave birth to her first child with boyfriend and Gotham costar McKenzie on March 2

Image zoom

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Gotham City’s population has grown by one!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gotham costars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Wednesday, March 2.

“Morena and Ben are so happy to welcome baby girl Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan,” their reps confirm to USA Today. “All are happy and healthy and appreciate the well-wishes.”

The Deadpool actress, who is already mother to 2-year-old son Julius with estranged husband Austin Chick, recently spoke to PEOPLE about pregnancy the second time around.

“I’m definitely less nervous, but it goes by a lot quicker because you’re chasing after a toddler,” she told reporters. “There is not a lot of resting going on. I don’t feel worse, it’s just been very different.”





Luckily Baccarin, 36, was well cared for — at work and at home.

“Ben’s the sweetest,” the actress told PEOPLE. “It’s very nice to work with your significant other, especially when you’re pregnant because you know you’ll get some extra TLC and get taken care of.”

For his part, McKenzie, 37, was ready for the good, the bad — and the stinky.

“[Being a father] is something I’ve wanted for a long time,” McKenzie told PEOPLE at the Gotham premiere two days before Frances’ arrival. “I’m excited about all of it, poop, diapers and everything!”

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show, Baccarin told Jimmy Fallon that she was ready to be done with pregnancy.

“It’s a wonderful thing, but get it out,” she joked. “Let’s get on with our lives. There’s things to do, people to see.”