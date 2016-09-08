Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin Rely on a Baby Night Nurse to Get That Precious Shut Eye

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin are “finally sleeping” six months after welcoming daughter Frances Laiz, and it’s thanks to one special person: their night nurse!

“It’s so great,” the new dad, 37, said during an appearance on Live! with Kelly Wednesday.

So what exactly is a night nurse? Explained the Gotham star, “They stay up with the baby the first couple of weeks when the baby is really up all the time.

“They’re basically — they wake up my lady to get her to feed the baby — but between times when the baby can be cranky and fussy, they’re on it,” he said.

McKenzie has taken on other tasks, he said, including diaper changing.

“It’s pretty magical,” The O.C. alum said of fatherhood.

The star and Baccarin — whose romance was revealed in September of last year — welcomed Frances in March. Baccarin is already a mom to Julius, 2½, with ex-husband Austin Chick.

And Baccarin is totally proud of McKenzie’s daddy skills, telling PEOPLE earlier this year, “Ben’s the sweetest.”