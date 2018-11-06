Ben Feldman and Wife Michelle Expecting Second Child — See Her Baby Bump (and Patriotic Shirt!)

Ben Feldman has two messages to share: “Get out and vote” — and that he’s going to be a dad again!

The Superstore star and his wife of five years, Michelle, are expecting their second child, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Speculation began Tuesday when Feldman, Michelle and their 1-year-old son Charlie Milton visited the polls to vote together in the midterm elections. In a photo the actor shared to Instagram (and a video he posted to his Instagram Story), the mom-to-be wore a shirt that read “Voting for 2” over her baby bump.

“We voted as a family because it’s about the future of our children,” Feldman, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “New addition expected spring 2019!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Ben Feldman's wife Michelle Ben Feldman/Instagram

RELATED: When, Where and How to Vote in the Midterm Elections on Tuesday

In his Instagram post, Feldman is holding a smiling Charlie — who’s dressed in a gray onesie covered in a fire-truck print — upside down while his mom looks on adoringly.

“It’s an imperfect system. Registration should be automatic. Elections should be holidays. Districts shouldn’t represent the ideas of the partisan hands that drew them. But it still makes me proud to be American,” wrote the Mad Men alum.

RELATED VIDEO: Superstore Star Ben Feldman Tests Out His Cashier Skills



The spouses tied the knot in October 2013 at the Smokey Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and welcomed their first child in October 2017.

“Charlie Milton Feldman was born on the Dodgers’ second home run in the series. He loves sleeping all day and partying all night,” the proud new parents joked to PEOPLE of their baby boy, who arrived weighing 6 lbs. and measuring 19 inches.

Of their son’s name, Feldman explained, “Milton was Michelle’s grandfather and Charlie is a f—ing adorable name!”