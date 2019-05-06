Ben Feldman‘s got a Daddy’s girl!

The Superstore actor, 38, and his wife Michelle have welcomed their second child, a daughter. Feldman announced the newborn’s arrival on social media Monday alongside a photo of his family at the hospital.

Joined by the couple’s 18-month-old son Charlie Milton, Michelle grasps the edges of a baby bed in the photo, where a tiny bundle can be seen resting.

And it’s possible the new baby was born on her mom’s birthday — or at least extremely close to it.

“You’ve got a lot going on right now. Here’s to future birthdays on beaches. hbd @michellehelyn,” Feldman captioned the snapshot, addressing his wife.

PEOPLE confirmed the spouses of five years’ baby on the way in November, after Feldman, Michelle and Charlie visited the polls to vote together in the midterm elections.

In a photo the actor shared to Instagram (and a video he posted to his Instagram Story), the mom-to-be wore a shirt that read “Voting for 2” over her baby bump.

“We voted as a family because it’s about the future of our children,” Feldman, 38, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “New addition expected spring 2019!”

Michelle and Feldman tied the knot in October 2013 at the Smokey Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and welcomed their first child in October 2017.

They have since shared multiple snaps of Charlie spending time with his proud parents — including a hilarious photo the Mad Men alum posted in January, showing his wife and son asleep with the latter face down, bottom in the air.

“My roommates are hungover,” Feldman joked in the caption. “Do not disturb.”