Actor Ben Falcone writes about raising his two daughters with with Melissa McCarthy in his new book, Being a Dad is Weird

Ben Falcone Says If Wife Melissa McCarthy Doesn't Dress Their Daughters, 'They Look Crazy'

Ben Falcone‘s busy life with his two daughters — Georgette “Georgie”, 7, and Vivian, 10 — and wife Melissa McCarthy has provided plenty of funny material for his latest venture: Being a Dad is Weird.

In the brand-new book, the 43-year-old shares stories from his own childhood, as well as lessons he has learned since becoming a father himself.

“My best parenting advice would be not to take the job too seriously,” Falcone says. “Teach your kids to be nice, and everything else falls into place.”

When it comes to splitting up the parental duties, the father of two says he and McCarthy, 46, usually divide and conquer. But there is one area he lets her take the lead on.

“Whenever it’s just me getting them ready in the morning, they look crazy,” says Falcone. “I let them dress themselves and I don’t know how to do hair.”

Being a Dad is Weird is available now on Amazon.com.