Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 10, Accidentally Backs a Lamborghini into a BMW at L.A. Dealership

"[Ben] seemed upset about it," a source tells PEOPLE of the incident involving Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's son Samuel

Ben Affleck's son Samuel Garner got into a fender bender while visiting a luxury car rental dealership over the weekend.

On Sunday, the actor's 10-year-old son joined him and fiancée Jennifer Lopez at 777 Exotics in Los Angeles where he let his preteen get into the driver's seat of a yellow Lamborghini.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While in the vehicle, Samuel — whom Affleck, 49, shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, along with daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose — hit a white BMW stationed behind him.

"Ben was at the dealership to test drive a new car.... Sam seemed very interested in the exotic cars. Ben let him get into the driver's seat of a very expensive Lamborghini, [and] the car ended up reversing into another parked car," a source tells PEOPLE. "There seemed to be no damage to the cars though. You could tell that Ben very much regretted letting Sam get into the driver's seat. He seemed upset about it."

A representative for Affleck also tells PEOPLE in a statement, "There was no damage. Everyone is okay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ben affleck Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Lopez — who has two children of her own, twins Max and Emme — honored Affleck's role as a dad in a Father's Day tribute earlier this month, where she called the star "the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The "On the Floor" singer, 52, has previously spent time with Affleck's children since the pair rekindled their romance, including during Halloween 2021 when Garner, 50, was spotted out in Malibu, meeting up with Affleck and Lopez at one point with their kids for trick-or-treating.