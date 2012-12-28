Mini Must-Have: Violet Affleck's Cozy Pom Pom Hat

While out shopping with dad Ben Affleck, Violet wore an adorable purple knit hat. Luckily, we have all the details on where to buy it.

While grocery shopping Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck and Violet Anne took a break for a quick snuggle.

And once we got our fill of this adorable daddy-daughter moment, we couldn’t help but notice the 7-year-old’s purple knit cap.

After a little digging, we discovered the dimpled darling was wearing Appaman‘s Dumpling Hat in Jolly Grape ($35).

Also available in gray and hot pink, the fun pom pom topper features a cozy fleece lining that makes it itch-free and super warm.