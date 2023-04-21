Ben Affleck Reveals Moment He Would Love to Relive with His Kids: 'The Heart of Life'

Ben Affleck talks about wanting to relive all the little moments with his three kids while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 21, 2023
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Ben Affleck is reflecting on special memories with his kids.

Appearing on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Air star, 48, shared how he's holding the little moments with his children close as they continue to grow older.

Asked if there's a life moment Affleck would want to live again, the actor replied, "There's so many things, the birth of my children, all the things that I've done with my kids. It's just the joy of life, it's the heart of life."

Affleck, 50, is dad to three kids, Samuel, 11, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. He is also a stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"These beautiful children who are innocent and loving and want to sit on your lap and hold you, and then they turn into, 'You can close the door,' like, 'Oh so you don't want to play Chutes and Ladders, I can just go?' " he continued with a laugh. "It's the gift of life all those moments and I'm beginning to see now how they are fleeting but now I treasure all these little moments."

Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Affleck also shared two recent memories he'll always hold onto with his kids.

"I just went and looked at colleges with my daughter and I showed Good Will Hunting to my middle child, that was one of the best experiences of my life," he said.

In February, Affleck shared a special moment with son Samuel, attending the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Affleck and his son introduced the teams before the game, and later, snapped a sweet photo with Shaquille O'Neal while hanging out courtside.

Affleck and his son have previously attended basketball games together, recently enjoying a Boston Celtics game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in December.

