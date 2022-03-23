Ben Affleck Brings Son Samuel, Cheers Alongside Jennifer Lopez's Daughter as Singer Accepts Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez was celebrated by loved ones as she received the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night

Ben Affleck was front-and-center for Jennifer Lopez's big night.

The 49-year-old actor attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night to support Lopez as she was presented this year's Icon Award. Affleck was joined by Lopez's daughter Emme, 14, and his son Samuel, 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Lopez, 52, was presented with the award, her acceptance speech was interrupted several times by the roaring crowd. Among the audience, Affleck was beaming as he applauded his girlfriend.

Samuel and Emme stood on opposite sides of the actor and also cheered for Lopez with a standing ovation. The sweet moment of the three was captured by iHeartRadio on Twitter, writing, "You know #BenAffleck had to show up and support @JLo."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Emme Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

During her emotional speech, Lopez took the opportunity to offer a heartfelt thank you to her fans.

"I appreciate this so much, so very, very much," a smiling Lopez told the crowd. "I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important to me, but that's not true. And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do! I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters most to me. I really do it for you guys."

"Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing," the star continued. "That's a gift that you give me and I just want to say thank you for that. Thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me. You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."

Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002 shortly after they began dating, but ultimately ended their relationship in January 2004. The pair reconnected in the spring of 2021.

Speaking to PEOPLE in last month, Lopez said she feels "so lucky and happy and proud" to be with Affleck again.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," Lopez said of rekindling their romance 17 years later.