Ben Affleck Bonds with Jennifer Lopez's Daughter and Two of His Kids During Fun Universal Outing

Ben Affleck spent his weekend enjoying some down time with his kids — as well as girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's daughter.

On Sunday, the actor, 48, was seen enjoying a fun day out with his 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and his 9-year-old son Samuel as well as Lopez's 13-year-old daughter Emme at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California, in photos obtained by Page Six.

The group was photographed munching on bags of Wetzel Pretzels. Affleck wore a Boston Bruins hockey shirt, brown pants, sneakers and a face mask. The kids also looked casual with Emme sporting her bright blue-colored hair.

Affleck's oldest daughter, Violet, 15, as well as Lopez's son, Max, 13, and the singer herself were not present for the outing.

Earlier this month, Affleck and Lopez treated Max, Emme and Samuel to a day at Universal CityWalk.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Affleck was getting to know Lopez's twins and that they are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where he lives.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source said. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Last week, a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE the couple "had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons" for the Fourth of July. "It was very relaxing and fun for everyone."

The source added, "Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids," whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They were with family and friends and had several activities planned, including beach outings, boating and a BBQ," a second source told PEOPLE.