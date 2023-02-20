Ben Affleck and Son Samuel, 10, Pose Courtside with Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Game: Photo

Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend with his son Samuel, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 20, 2023 12:37 PM
Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ben Affleck and son Samuel enjoyed a special father-son night out this weekend.

On Friday, the actor and his 10-year-old son attended the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Affleck, 50, and his son, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, introduced the teams before the game, and later, snapped a sweet photo with Shaquille O'Neal while hanging out courtside.

O'Neal, 50, and Samuel held up peace signs for the snap as the pre-teen sported a t-shirt, jeans and a pair of black sunglasses. His dad kept things casual in a pair of green khakis and a cream sweater.

Affleck will star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the upcoming film Air, which chronicles the brand's pursuit of partnering with NBA legend Michael Jordan in 1984.

Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Affleck serves as director on the film, which co-stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans. At the NBA event, Tucker and Affleck introduced a clip from the movie.

Along with Samuel, Affleck and Garner are parents to daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

Affleck and his son have previously attended basketball games together, recently enjoying a Boston Celtics game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in December.

Ben Affleck Chris Tucker
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

The actor, a Boston native, is known to root for his hometown teams and got to watch the Celtics win the matchup 122-118.

The two shared snacks and laughs throughout the game, both wearing jeans and colorful sneakers for the occasion. Affleck wore a cream-colored button-down cardigan while Samuel wore a gray t-shirt with a flannel over it.

Affleck is also a stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow shared on Instagram in November, Affleck had a smile on his face as the young boy cozied up on top of him.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."

The couple also celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife enjoying the expanded household. In her On the JLo newsletter, the singer reflected on the holiday well-spent.

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote about her merry celebration.

