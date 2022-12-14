Celebrity Parents Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 10, Makes Rare Appearance Courtside with Dad to Cheer on Boston Celtics Ben Affleck got some father-son time in with 10-year-old Samuel at the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers game Tuesday night in L.A. By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 04:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Ben Affleck and his son shared a special moment at a thrilling basketball game this week. The actor and son Samuel, 10, enjoyed a father-son night Tuesday as the Boston Celtics took on the Los Angeles Lakers, with the pair watching the action courtside at the Crypto.com Arena. Affleck, a Boston native, is known to root for his hometown teams and got to watch the Celtics win the matchup 122-118. The two shared snacks and laughs throughout the game, both wearing jeans and colorful sneakers for the occasion. Affleck, 50, wore a cream-colored button-down cardigan while Samuel wore a gray t-shirt with a flannel over it. In addition to Samuel, Affleck shares daughters Seraphina Rose, 13, and Violet, 17, with ex Jennifer Garner. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Nathan Howard/Getty Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's Violet recently celebrated her 17th birthday during a mother-daughter date at the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House earlier this month. For the occasion, Garner opted for a floor-length, black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents on the sleeve. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a black clutch. Violet's look featured a thin-strapped Carolina Herrera dress with heart imprints, pairing the outfit with a black clutch and red, pointed-toe heels. The mother and daughter were seen sweetly holding hands when photographed during the event, a rare public outing for the two. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Affleck is also a stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow shared on Instagram last month, Affleck had a smile on his face as the young boy cozied up on top of him. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." The Hustlers actress expressed her hope for her and Affleck's blended family as they discover their new normal, sharing, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," she said in the December issue of Vogue.