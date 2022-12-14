Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 10, Makes Rare Appearance Courtside with Dad to Cheer on Boston Celtics

Ben Affleck and his son shared a special moment at a thrilling basketball game this week.

The actor and son Samuel, 10, enjoyed a father-son night Tuesday as the Boston Celtics took on the Los Angeles Lakers, with the pair watching the action courtside at the Crypto.com Arena.

Affleck, a Boston native, is known to root for his hometown teams and got to watch the Celtics win the matchup 122-118.

The two shared snacks and laughs throughout the game, both wearing jeans and colorful sneakers for the occasion. Affleck, 50, wore a cream-colored button-down cardigan while Samuel wore a gray t-shirt with a flannel over it.

In addition to Samuel, Affleck shares daughters Seraphina Rose, 13, and Violet, 17, with ex Jennifer Garner.

Nathan Howard/Getty

Violet recently celebrated her 17th birthday during a mother-daughter date at the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House earlier this month.

For the occasion, Garner opted for a floor-length, black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents on the sleeve. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a black clutch.

Violet's look featured a thin-strapped Carolina Herrera dress with heart imprints, pairing the outfit with a black clutch and red, pointed-toe heels.

The mother and daughter were seen sweetly holding hands when photographed during the event, a rare public outing for the two.

Affleck is also a stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow shared on Instagram last month, Affleck had a smile on his face as the young boy cozied up on top of him.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."

The Hustlers actress expressed her hope for her and Affleck's blended family as they discover their new normal, sharing, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," she said in the December issue of Vogue.