Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 10, Makes Rare Appearance Courtside with Dad to Cheer on Boston Celtics

Ben Affleck got some father-son time in with 10-year-old Samuel at the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers game Tuesday night in L.A.

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 14, 2022 04:35 PM
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Photo: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and his son shared a special moment at a thrilling basketball game this week.

The actor and son Samuel, 10, enjoyed a father-son night Tuesday as the Boston Celtics took on the Los Angeles Lakers, with the pair watching the action courtside at the Crypto.com Arena.

Affleck, a Boston native, is known to root for his hometown teams and got to watch the Celtics win the matchup 122-118.

The two shared snacks and laughs throughout the game, both wearing jeans and colorful sneakers for the occasion. Affleck, 50, wore a cream-colored button-down cardigan while Samuel wore a gray t-shirt with a flannel over it.

In addition to Samuel, Affleck shares daughters Seraphina Rose, 13, and Violet, 17, with ex Jennifer Garner.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Violet recently celebrated her 17th birthday during a mother-daughter date at the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House earlier this month.

For the occasion, Garner opted for a floor-length, black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents on the sleeve. She paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a black clutch.

Violet's look featured a thin-strapped Carolina Herrera dress with heart imprints, pairing the outfit with a black clutch and red, pointed-toe heels.

The mother and daughter were seen sweetly holding hands when photographed during the event, a rare public outing for the two.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clc-zRFD_eO/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a>/Instagram
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Affleck is also a stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow shared on Instagram last month, Affleck had a smile on his face as the young boy cozied up on top of him.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."

The Hustlers actress expressed her hope for her and Affleck's blended family as they discover their new normal, sharing, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," she said in the December issue of Vogue.

