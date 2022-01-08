"That's the difficult part," Ben Affleck said of his kids seeing the media's depiction of him after they discovered the Internet

Ben Affleck Says His Public Perception Only Bothered Him Once His Kids Saw: 'That's Really Tough'

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Tender Bar" presented by Amazon Studios at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck is only concerned with the opinions that matter: those of his three kids.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 49, opened up about his public perception in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, explaining that the way he's been depicted in the media didn't bother him until his children started seeing it.

"I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring," he said. "But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the Internet themselves, that's the difficult part."

"Even the 'Sad Affleck' meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough," Affleck explained.

He shares daughters Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose, 13, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018.

The Last Duel actor, who's been open about his struggles with alcoholism over the years, told Good Morning America last month that his "life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids."

"We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children," he said. "I don't care who you are, I'm quite sure you feel at some point in your life you've taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are."

Affleck previously told PEOPLE how he makes his kids a priority with his work after longtime pal and The Tender Bar director George Clooney helped him maximize his time with his children while working on their Oscar contender.