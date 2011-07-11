Family Photo: The Garner-Afflecks - Paper Mates
After celebrating the Fourth of July together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoy another family day out with daughters Violet Anne, 5½, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 2½ , in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday.
Hey big sister, pay attention to me!
Looks like Seraphina’s attempts to get budding bookworm Violet’s attention were unsuccessful — but Dad gave her plenty of smiles!
