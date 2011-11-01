Ben Affleck whispers sweet nothings to wife Jennifer Garner after giving her a smooch while running errands together on Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

BumpWatch: Ben and Jen's Look of Love

What’s their secret?

The couple, already parents to daughters Violet Anne, 5½, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 2½, expect their third child this winter.

Possible baby names have been tossed around by their girls, whose current suggestions include “Ralphie, Frankie, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, or Rosemarie.”