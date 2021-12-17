Affleck told GMA, "I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids, 'What was your dad like?' and that is when I will know what my life was worth"

Ben Affleck Says 'My Life Is Better and I'm Happier the More I'm Around My Kids'

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Tender Bar" presented by Amazon Studios at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Tender Bar" presented by Amazon Studios at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck has been in the public eye for nearly 25 years, but the Oscar winner says that, no matter how much chatter surrounds him, his children's opinions of him matter first and foremost.

"The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids," Affleck told Good Morning America of 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, whom he co-parents with Jennifer Garner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He continued, "I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids what was your dad like and that is when I will know what my life was worth."

Affleck, 49, has been candid about many struggles, including alcoholism, during his decades in the spotlight. Just this week he found himself in the hot seat for saying on the Howard Stern Show that his faltering marriage to Garner, 49, was "part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped."

He explained, "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Affleck has since clarified his comments several times, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

Ben Affleck,Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner | Credit: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Affleck told Kimmel that he was trying in his conversation with Stern to articulate "how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first." Instead, he says he came off in the media as "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Affleck revisited the idea of second chances — a topic he's been reflecting on for years, and especially this week — with GMA.

"I feel like at the end of the day everybody needs second chances. I don't know anybody who does everything right. We all fail. That's the truth," he said, adding, "There aren't enough movies, there isn't enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy."

Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

What does fill him up, he said, is family: "My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids."

He told GMA, "We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don't care who you are, I'm quite sure you feel at some point in your life you've taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are."

Earlier this month, he also spoke to WSJ. Magazine about growing from past mistakes.

"There's a lot that I would want my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, that I'm too self-conscious of or shy about to be really candid about with the whole world because they're mostly mistakes," he said. "Things I wish I had done differently, and they're rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think, I wish I could have avoided this painful event.' I wish I could have not caused someone else pain. I wish I had understood better the nature of what was difficult about life for me."