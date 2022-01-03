"We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!" Ben Affleck recalls telling his daughters when they met the singer

Ben Affleck Says His Daughters Could Hardly Speak When They Met Taylor Swift: 'They Clam Up'

Despite having a famous father, Ben Affleck's kids still get starstruck by their favorite celebrities.

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 49-year-old recalls the moment he took his two daughters to meet Taylor Swift, sharing that they were so starstruck they could barely speak.

The Argo star and Clarkson, 39, both recounted times when their kids met one of their idols and could hardly form words as they were so starstruck.

"My kids, like loudest kids on the planet, will not speak," Clarkson says, referencing a time when she brought her son to meet Aquaman's Jason Momoa.

Affleck says the same thing happened to his daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, when he took them to meet Swift.

"We came all the way here, it's Taylor Swift, say something!" he recalls telling his girls, mimicking their blank stares at the time.

"I'm telling you they're fans," he remembers telling Swift when his daughters fell silent.

"You look like a liar, you're like 'I swear they know your songs,' " Clarkson adds with a laugh.

Affleck recently opened up about his love for his family during an appearance on Good Morning America last month. The actor is also dad to son Samuel, 9, with Garner.

"My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids," he said.