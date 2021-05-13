"I'm looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship," Dani Soares says of her baby on the way

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way: 'Always Been a Girlie Girl'

Dani Soares can't wait to be a girl mom!

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 33, announced the sex of her baby on the way in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Bravo celebrity shared that her first child will be a "little girl" and she is looking forward to "developing that mother and daughter relationship."

"I've always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours everyday playing RPG. When infound [sic] out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn't really care about anything else," Soares writes alongside a picture of herself in a paisley blouse and bright red lipstick.

Soares' fellow Below Deck friends shared sweet messages in the comments of the post.

"Looking good mama," Yacht chef Rachel Hargrove writes while Izzy Wouters adds, "The luckiest little girl to have you as mama ❤️"

Soares first announced her exciting pregnancy news last month by showing off her baby bump in a black crop top on Instagram.

"It's just you and I little baby," she captioned the photo.

The star has continued to post several shots of her growing baby bump over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Soares shared a candid post on social media in which she noted that her baby is "not how I planned."

"From the moment I knew you were here, I've been making sure I'm doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you'll have what you need when you out," Soares wrote.

"This is not how I dreamed, not how I planned, but you not unwanted," she continued. "Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life. You already so loved ❤"

This season, Soares, the 2nd stewardess on the Parsifal III, made headlines for her "boatmance" with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, 24, which has recently played out on the show.

"I'm happy to be out with my crew, but I'd rather be hanging out with Dani alone," Lanaux said in a recent episode. "I haven't had a serious relationship really ever, but you can definitely tell that there's something there, the sparkle in her eye or the smile on me from ear to ear."