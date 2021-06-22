Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Says Alli Dore 'Didn't Tell' Him About Her Pregnancy
Alli Dore announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday
Alli Dore is sharing her good news.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at part 2 of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Dore tells her costars that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson.
"We are having a baby," she says to cheers and applause. "I'm 20 weeks."
"It's very exciting," she adds. "It's scary but exciting."
But there's one person who is noticeably surprised by the news: her ex Gary King. The first mate says he was not given a heads up about Dore's pregnancy announcement.
"She didn't tell me that at all," he says. "I'm happy for her. She told me when I spoke to her that her boyfriend treats her well and treats her like a princess. At the end of the day, as long as Alli's happy, I'm happy."
"Congratulations Alli, I wish you many happy years together," he adds. "I'm sure your kids will be f----- amazing. They've got a mother like you, of course, they will."
"Thank you," Dore says in response.
RELATED: Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Says Her Baby's Father 'Doesn't Want to Have Anything to Do with It'
Dore and King were linked during their time starring on Below Deck. The two found themselves in a complicated love triangle after King hooked up with deckhand Sydney Zaruba before pursuing Dore.
Though Dore and King ultimately survived the drama as a couple, the two eventually called it quits after getting off the boat.
Dore announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday.
Her news comes just weeks after her costar and fellow stewardess Dani Soares welcomed her first child, a baby girl.
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Says Alli Dore 'Didn't Tell' Him About Her Pregnancy
- Pro Wrestlers Brandi and Cody Rhodes Welcome First Baby, Daughter Liberty Iris
- Beating All the Odds, Nashville's Hailey Whitters Is Finally 'Living the Dream'
- NE-YO Eyes Fall Release for 8th Album The Escape as He Reveals His Kids Like '9 Out of the 12' Tracks