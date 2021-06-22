Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Says Alli Dore 'Didn't Tell' Him About Her Pregnancy

Alli Dore is sharing her good news.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at part 2 of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Dore tells her costars that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson.

"We are having a baby," she says to cheers and applause. "I'm 20 weeks."

"It's very exciting," she adds. "It's scary but exciting."

But there's one person who is noticeably surprised by the news: her ex Gary King. The first mate says he was not given a heads up about Dore's pregnancy announcement.

"She didn't tell me that at all," he says. "I'm happy for her. She told me when I spoke to her that her boyfriend treats her well and treats her like a princess. At the end of the day, as long as Alli's happy, I'm happy."

Gary King, Alli Dore Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (2)

"Congratulations Alli, I wish you many happy years together," he adds. "I'm sure your kids will be f----- amazing. They've got a mother like you, of course, they will."

"Thank you," Dore says in response.

Dore and King were linked during their time starring on Below Deck. The two found themselves in a complicated love triangle after King hooked up with deckhand Sydney Zaruba before pursuing Dore.

Though Dore and King ultimately survived the drama as a couple, the two eventually called it quits after getting off the boat.

Dore announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday.