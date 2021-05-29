"We both healthy and happy," Dani Soares said in a sweet post announcing the birth of her daughter

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Welcomes Her First Baby: 'She Is Perfect'



Baby aboard!



Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares announced on Saturday that she has welcomed her first child, a daughter.

"She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out," the Bravo star, 33, wrote on social media alongside a sweet snap that showed her holding her baby girl's hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support," she continued, adding, "Will post more once mummy had some rest 😂."

Many of the reality star's Below Deck pals were quick to congratulate the new mom on her bundle of joy. "Can't wait to meet her! So proud of you," said Izzy Wouters, while Ciara Layne Duggan added, "Congratulations darling!!! ❤️"

"Super mum!!!! 😍😍😍," added Soares' costar Alli Dore.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Soares first announced her pregnancy news last month while debuting her baby bump on social media.

"It's just you and I little baby," she captioned the photo.

In another candid social post, Soares shared her pregnancy journey wasn't how she "dreamed" or "planned" it would be.

"From the moment I knew you were here, I've been making sure I'm doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you'll have what you need when you out," Soares wrote. "This is not how I dreamed, not how I planned, but you not unwanted."

"Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life," she added. "You already so loved."

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Talks Breastfeeding After Welcoming Baby: 'It Is a Full-Time Job'

As Soares revealed the sex of her first baby earlier this month, she shared how much she's looking forward to "developing that mother and daughter relationship."

"I've always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours everyday playing RPG. When infound [sic] out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn't really care about anything else," Soares wrote on social media.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Dani Soares Credit: Dani Soares/Instagram

On this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Soares, the 2nd stewardess on the Parsifal III, made headlines for her "boatmance" with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, 24, which has recently played out on the show.

"I'm happy to be out with my crew, but I'd rather be hanging out with Dani alone," Lanaux said in a recent episode. "I haven't had a serious relationship really ever, but you can definitely tell that there's something there, the sparkle in her eye or the smile on me from ear to ear."